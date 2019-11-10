Weather

Flood Watch in effect for Lake Michigan in Cook, Lake, Porter counties through Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch starting Sunday at 9:00 p.m. through Tuesday afternoon including Lake and Porter Counties.

NWS said North winds are expecting to increase to 35 mph on Monday and then shift to the northwest Monday night and waves are expected to build to 12 feet.

The NWS said the worst times for conditions are expected Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Flooding and beach erosion are possible along the Lake Michigan shoreline in northwest Indiana, NWS said.

With Lake Michigan levels at a 30 year high, city officials are preparing to protect the shoreline as winter weather approaches.



Freezing spray will also be possible Monday night.

Residents on or near the shore should take action to protect property and listen for later statements or warnings.
