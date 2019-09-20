Weather

Chicago's hottest months: How often do city temperatures hit 90 degrees?

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summers in the city can be the best until you hit those 90-degree days when the sun sits high and the air is stifling hot.

While it may seem miserable at the time, Chicago's hottest days might not add up to as many as you would think.

On average, Chicago will see 14 days that hit 90 degrees or more, according to ABC7 Chicago's Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

He said the first date when the city's weather reaches 90 degrees is typically around June 8. The last date where we might typically see our last 90-degree day is usually around August 28.

July is the month where the city sees the most 90-degree days, with an average of almost six days for the month.

April and October are also known to hit those high digits.

The earliest day ever recorded to hit 90 degrees in Chicago was on April 10, 1930. October 6, 1963, was the latest.

So while Chicago may be saying goodbye to summer, the city could still have some hot days ahead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagosummerweather record
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows suspect in bike shop minutes before woman shot in Fulton River District
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses go on strike
Cook Co. inmates taken to Navy Pier for Children's Museum visit with their kids
Climate change protests taking place around world, including Chicago, Friday
WATCH: 3rd grader with wheelchair plays in recess basketball game
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $25K for missing N.J. girl
Show More
Teacher creates bench bridge to keep students dry after storm
White Fence Farm celebrates 65 years in business off Route 66
Protective order didn't keep man from killing girlfriend: Deputies
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Social media users falling for fake brand ambassador offers
More TOP STORIES News