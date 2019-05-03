accuweather

How to catch the Eta Aquarid meteor shower this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Don't miss the Eta Aquarid meteor shower in early May! Here's what to look out for.

May is starting off with a show in the skies! The first weekend of the month brings the peak of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which will be visible in all parts of the sky.

Viewers in the southern hemisphere will have the best view and can see up to 60 meteors per hour, according to AccuWeather. The northern hemisphere, though, will still see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour.

The moon will not be out during the shower, so visibility will be good as long as the sky is clear in your area.

Rock and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, one of the most famous celestial objects in the night sky, make up the meteor shower. The comet returns to the inner solar system in the year 2061.

SEE ALSO: How to catch the blue moon and other May 2019 astronomy events
EMBED More News Videos

Don't miss the blue moon, the Eta Aquariids meteor shower and these other astronomy events happening in May 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatheru.s. & worldspacesciencemeteor
RELATED
How to catch the blue moon and other May 2019 astronomy events
ACCUWEATHER
How to catch the blue moon and other May 2019 astronomy events
Earth Day 2019: Facts, history about first Earth Day
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
Preparing for a tornado
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Visitation for Crystal Lake boy to be held Friday
Shots fired at CPD officers on NW Side
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
YouTube performer Austin Jones to be sentenced Friday in child porn case
Hungry Hound: Sultan Kebab & Bakery offers Palestinian, Turkish blend
2 Britney Spears fans make 'Toxic' request at city council meeting
South Carolina woman donates kidney to complete stranger
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Friday, cooler by the lake
Police investigating graffiti on Muslim family's Bolingbrook home as hate crime
Study: HIV treatment ART eliminates transmission risk
Semi driver charged in deadly crash on Denver I-70
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
More TOP STORIES News