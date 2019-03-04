WEATHER

LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in; City records coldest March temp since 2002

LIVE TEMPS: Bitter cold moves into Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A blast of Arctic cold has caused temperatures to plummet across the Chicago area Monday, and the cold will linger for the next few days.

A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect most of the Chicago area in Illinois until 9 a.m. Monday, and remains in effect for McHenry County until 11 a.m. and Walworth County until 10 a.m.
Find a Chicago area warming center near you

The high for Monday will be 12 degrees, which would break the record low high temperature for the day of 17 degrees set in 1890. The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of -3 degrees, the coldest observed temperature in Chicago during March since 2002, when it was -7 degrees on March 4.

WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

The cold will bring dangerous wind chills, as low as -20 degrees for the morning commute. Frostbite can happen in 30 minutes in such conditions.


RELATED: Thousands charge into Lake Michigan for 19th annual Polar Plunge
EMBED More News Videos

Lake Michigan was about 32 degrees when the 4,200 participants charged in.



Temps won't climb above freezing until Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowicecoldChicagoIllinoisIndianaWisconsinCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaWill CountyMcHenry CountyKane County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold Monday
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
LIVE TEMPS: Bitter cold coming Sunday night, lingers until Friday
More Weather
Top Stories
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side ID'd
Off-duty CPD officer critically injured in I-290 crash
Young sisters, ages 5 and 8, survive 44 hours lost in woods
Chicago celebrating 182nd birthday Monday
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold Monday
Former Chicago couple opens pizza shop to help employ homeless
'The Bachelor' Colton finally jumps the fence tonight
Boy, 5, calls police on Momo challenge
Show More
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on street, steals $5
Photo of students at party with swastika image sparking outrage
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
More News