A blast of Arctic cold has caused temperatures to plummet across the Chicago area Monday, and the cold will linger for the next few days.A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect most of the Chicago area in Illinois until 9 a.m. Monday, and remains in effect for McHenry County until 11 a.m. and Walworth County until 10 a.m.The high for Monday will be 12 degrees, which would break the record low high temperature for the day of 17 degrees set in 1890. The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of -3 degrees, the coldest observed temperature in Chicago during March since 2002, when it was -7 degrees on March 4.The cold will bring dangerous wind chills, as low as -20 degrees for the morning commute. Frostbite can happen in 30 minutes in such conditions.Temps won't climb above freezing until Friday.