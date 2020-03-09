Weather

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

EUREKA, Calif. -- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka, California Sunday night, according to USGS.

The quake struck off the Northern California coast at 7:59 p.m.

RELATED: Earthquake preparedness: California program grants funds to retrofit older homes

It was a shallow earthquake, with a depth of about a mile, meaning people could really feel the shaking in the nearby coastal cities.
Light to moderate shaking was reported as far from the area as San Francisco, Marin County, and even some parts of the East Bay.

Watch the video posted above for more information and graphics about this earthquake.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniaearthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loyola Academy in Wilmette closed after student exposed to person with COVID-19
BREAKING: Dow Jones tumbles more than 2,000 points
21 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
4 injured in shooting on I-94 in South Holland: ISP
Spring break child safety travel tips for hotel rooms, rental homes
1st Ill. sportsbook opens at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines Monday
'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
Show More
Man grabbed 13-year-old girl's hand, kissed it in Wicker Park, police say
N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action
2nd Indiana case of COVID-19 confirmed: health officials
COVID-19 Outbreak: Grand Princess cruise ship scheduled to dock in Bay Area
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, rainy Monday
More TOP STORIES News