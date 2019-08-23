Man who died in Lake Michigan was trying to save daughter, 12, who slipped on rock

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who drowned in Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon at 31st Street Beach was trying to save his 12-year-old daughter who slipped and fell off of a rock.Rene Padilla, 35, from Blue Island was overpowered by high waves, witnesses say, as he tried to save his daughter."She fell in and he jumped in after her and the girls told me right now," said Roberto Spagnolo, Padilla's boss. "We watched him drown."Padilla, who wanted to spend one day with his two daughters before they went back to school next week, told Spagnolo that he wanted to take a rare day off from work because they always wanted to go to the beach. But Padilla found himself fighting overpowering waves."That's him, that's Rene," Spagnolo. "It doesn't matter who it might have been. He would have been there. That's just how he is."Padilla's family is struggling. His friend says he was their backbone."He cheated a little bit because he went right to heaven. You know he bypassed all these stops on the way," Spagnolo said.This happened just before a beach hazard statement went into effect Thursday afternoon. It has now been extended to Saturday morning, with life-threatening waves along the lakefront prompting officials to warn people to stay out of the water."If you are coming out to the beach today to enjoy yourselves, listen to the life guards, look for the red flags, listen to police officers and also monitor if there are barriers up, don't go up on the hooks or peninsulas. The waves and the wind conditions today are very dangerous," said Deputy District Chief Jason Lach.The warning will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, with waves as high as 6 feet forecast and dangerous rip currents.Friday morning off of North Avenue Beach, authorities responded to a report of a woman and a child in the water. The Coast Guard was at the scene, along with a big emergency response and a search helicopter was also up scanning the dark waters.