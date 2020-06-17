Chicago Weather: Video shows major flooding on Lower Wacker Drive in May

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video shows major flooding on Lower Wacker Drive that stranded several people on the underground street last month.
The city released the video to ABC7 Tuesday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
It's the first time we've gotten a good look at what Lower Wacker looked like after the heavy rains hit in mid-May.
Six people had to be rescued from the underground street by boat after high water trapped motorists and several homeless people on May 18.
The heavy rains also knocked out power at Willis Tower after four feet of water flooded the building's electrical vault.
Chicago's tallest building was without power for days after rain drenched the area in the wettest May on record.
