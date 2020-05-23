Chicago Weather: Severe storms cause damage, power outages, flash flooding across Illinois

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6207166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joliet residents are cleaning up neighborhoods after a severe storm brought heavy rains and strong winds through the area.

Storm damage in south suburban Shorewood.

Strom storm causes damage througout Joliet.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

Unfortunately for homeowners like Phillip Barnes, water levels aren't expected to go down until the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Major cleanup is underway after strong winds, large hail and heavy rains tore through communities across Illinois.In Joliet, strong winds knocked large trees onto homes Saturday. Neighbors picked up tree branches and tried to unclog storm drains while flash flooding persisted.Amy Jalata and her family were hiding in the basement when a tree smashed onto their roof."I thought no one would help us but I saw people coming and was touched by our kindness," she said.Across the Chicagoland area, crews worked to restore power after lines were torn down during the storm.Hail hammered homes and left behind more damage.In Crest Hill, high winds ripped the roof of a building, leaving large pieces of debris and shingles behind.A viewer near Will County spotted possibly funnel clouds during a now expired Tornado Watch.ABC7's Storm Tracker captured downpours and heavy traffic across the Chicago area as drivers were caught in the severe storms.In Mundelein, rain and thunder was followed by sunshine. Meanwhile, a beautiful rainbow in Chicago capped off a day of severe weather across Illinois.Saturday's severe weather comes after much of the area saw significant flooding last weekend.That flooding was pervasive, shutting off power at Chicago's Willis Tower and causing suburban residents to dry out their basements.Now crews are preparing for more cleanup on Sunday.