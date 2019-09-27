Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible Friday, heavy rains bring flash flood warnings and watches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Potentially torrential rain and strong storms are expected to move through the Chicago area Friday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties until 3:45 p.m.

LIVE RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 Max

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in LaSalle and Livingston counties until 7:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingstone and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 3 a.m. Saturday.

The first wave of rain began moving into the area around 10 a.m. and then another round of rain and storms is expected in the afternoon. Another round of rain heavy rain is expected later in the afternoon and into the evening which could bring an additional one to three inches of rain to some areas, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.



The second round of rain also brings with the chance for storms that could become severe.

EMBED More News Videos

Potentially torrential rain and strong storms are expected to move through the Chicago area Friday.



Most of the Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe with weather, but DeKalb, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties are under a slight risk for severe storms.
Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagocook countylake countydupage countykankakee countykendall countymchenry countydekalb countygrundy countylasalle countywill countykane countyrainsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot by paintball gun in Englewood; 1 in custody
CBD Tested: What's in the popular products, and is there THC?
Hi-Way Bakery's neon sign back on for business
South suburban officials meet to plan crime summit
Va. 6th grader claims classmates pinned her down, cut dreadlocks
CTU votes to authorize strike if no deal reached with city
Police: Students ate marijuana-laced treats at school
Show More
Deputy 'extremely critical' after being shot during traffic stop
2 CPD officers injured after squad car hit by suspected drunk driver on NW Side
LIVE: Ex-cop breaks down talking about killing her neighbor
Most popular Halloween candies
Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
More TOP STORIES News