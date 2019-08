Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible Monday evening

EMBED >More News Videos The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago could see severe storms Monday evening, with potentially strong winds and flooding. There is a small risk of an isolated tornado, mainly far southwest in Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties.The storms in the Chicago-area and northern suburbs will likely not be severe.The main threat is from 6 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, but there is potential for a brief storm earlier.Southern suburbs will face the greatest threat, especially in the I-55 corridor.Once this system moves off to the east, the weather will settle down with just some hit and miss showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.