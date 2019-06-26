Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible Monday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago could see severe storms Monday evening, with potentially strong winds and flooding. There is a small risk of an isolated tornado, mainly far southwest in Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties.

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

The storms in the Chicago-area and northern suburbs will likely not be severe.



The main threat is from 6 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, but there is potential for a brief storm earlier.



Southern suburbs will face the greatest threat, especially in the I-55 corridor.

What is a severe thunderstorm?

EMBED More News Videos

The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.



Once this system moves off to the east, the weather will settle down with just some hit and miss showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countykane countylake countymchenry countydekalb countygrundy countylivingston countylasalle countythunderstormstormweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 8, shot at family gathering in Humboldt Park
6 shot during street party in Garfield Park
40 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Children battling cancer spend week at summer camp
Woman, 60, killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run on South Side
1 dead after car collides with semi on I-80
Protesters say 'enough' to Chicago gun violence
Show More
Masked suspect incites panic after making threats at mall, police say
4 children injured in Burnside crash
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
Equifax Data Breach: Avoid fake settlement claim scams
Man loses leg while changing tire on Houston freeway: Police
More TOP STORIES News