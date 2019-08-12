CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and humid Monday, with a risk of severe storms after 6 p.m. Highs in the mid 80s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Humid with possible strong evening storms. High: 85, Low: 69
Tuesday: Brief showers. High: 83, Low: 64
Wednesday: Few storms. High: 80, Low: 63
Thursday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: 78, Low: 58
Friday: Mostly sunny with a possible stray storm. High: 82, Low: 67
Saturday: Hot and hazy. High: 91, Low: 74
Sunday: Hot, breezy. High: 92, Low: 76
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday, with risk of severe evening storms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More