Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday, with risk of severe evening storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and humid Monday, with a risk of severe storms after 6 p.m. Highs in the mid 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Humid with possible strong evening storms. High: 85, Low: 69

Tuesday: Brief showers. High: 83, Low: 64

Wednesday: Few storms. High: 80, Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: 78, Low: 58

Friday: Mostly sunny with a possible stray storm. High: 82, Low: 67

Saturday: Hot and hazy. High: 91, Low: 74

Sunday: Hot, breezy. High: 92, Low: 76



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
