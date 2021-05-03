Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible Monday, main threat south of I-80

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms developing in Iowa and western Illinois will race eastward into the Chicago area Monday evening.Storms will move into the far western suburbs, including McHenry, DeKalb and LaSalle counties, between 4 and 6 p.m. They will reach the collar counties and the city of Chicago between 6 and 9 p.m. before moving into northwest Indiana between 8 and 11 p.m.The greatest risk of severe weather Monday appears to be south of a line from LaSalle to Kankakee to Rensselaer, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. High winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible in storms that develop south of this line.Lingering cloud cover will help stabilize the atmosphere in areas north of I-80, but Mowry said any storms that develop there could pose a high wind threat and may also reach severe levels.Any storms that develop will move quickly to the east, so rain may only last for about an hour or so in any one location, Mowry said.After the storms move out, expect below average temperatures for the rest of the week.