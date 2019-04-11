Chicago weather: Storms expected to roll through Thursday night

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather is expected to pass through the Chicago area Thursday night.

Isolated showers in the afternoon with stronger storms Thursday evening. Highs in the upper-60's.


A line of storms approaching from the west will likely move through northern Illinois and northwest Indiana between 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry discusses the timing of Thursday's storms.



Small hail is possible, but the main concerns from those storms will be localized flooding and strong winds that will start gusting up to 40 mph Thursday afternoon before the storms arrive. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is low.

The Cubs have moved up Thursday's start against the Pittsburgh Pirates by 30 minutes as a result of the forecast, the club tweeted. The game will now start at 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at their originally scheduled time of 5:05 p.m.

There's a great temperature disparity between the northern and southern parts of Chicagoland: The northern suburbs and lakefront will stay in the 40s and low 50s while the south suburbs and anywhere south of I-80 could reach 70 degrees in the afternoon.
