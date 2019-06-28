Chicago Weather: Storms move through Chicago area Thursday evening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

STEGER, Ill. (WLS) -- Storms moved through the Chicago area Thursday evening, particularly the northern part of the state.The primary threats from the wall of storms were high, gusty winds above 60 miles per hour, heavy rain, and possible hail, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott. These threats are mostly concentrated along the leading edge.Storms arrived in southern Wisconsin and the northern suburbs between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., then spread southeast. Storms had left the area by 8:30 p.m. and a severe thunderstorm watch was canceled early.Still, rain could linger. It's also possible more rain will develop overnight and into Friday morning.