Chicago Weather: Storms move through Chicago area Thursday evening

STEGER, Ill. (WLS) -- Storms moved through the Chicago area Thursday evening, particularly the northern part of the state.

The primary threats from the wall of storms were high, gusty winds above 60 miles per hour, heavy rain, and possible hail, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott. These threats are mostly concentrated along the leading edge.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
Storms arrived in southern Wisconsin and the northern suburbs between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., then spread southeast. Storms had left the area by 8:30 p.m. and a severe thunderstorm watch was canceled early.

Still, rain could linger. It's also possible more rain will develop overnight and into Friday morning.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
