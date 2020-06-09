Chicago Weather: Strong storms move through Chicago area, sparking tornado warnings as Tropical Depression Cristobal remnants move north

Huge winds as this band came through Palatine! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/H9iwahIZQ2 — Jake Smith (@jwsmith_056) June 9, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6239803" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Strong, sudden storms with high winds are racing across the Chicago Tuesday evening.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6239732" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> City crews in southwest suburban Burbank were working to clear debris from the streets after swift strong storms moved through.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6239747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A massive tree branch fell and nearly crashed into an apartment building in East Chatham during storms Tuesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong, fast-moving storms moved through the Chicago area, sparking tornado warnings in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.All tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings had expired by 8:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.Funnel clouds were reported by spotters along the boundary of Will and Lake counties during the warning periods. Downpours and gusty winds were reported widely across the area.The swift movement of clouds due to the storms has been apparent to the naked eye.A Wind Advisory went into effect at 12 p.m. for almost all of the Chicago area., including DeKalb, Cook, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, LaSalle Lake, and :Livingston counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the city of Chicago. All Wind Advisories are set to expire at 10 p.m.Bands of rain that could become severe began racing north through parts of Northwest Indiana and then into Cook, Lake and McHenry Counties starting around 3 p.m. bringing gusts of wind as high as 58 to 62 miles per hour. Downed trees were reported throughout the area in the wake of the storms.ComEd said 38,000 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., mostly in the south suburbs and on the South Side of Chicago. Crews have been dispatched to repair power lines and restore power.In southwest suburban Burbank, tree limbs and debris scattered by wind blocked roads near McVicker and 85th, and city crews were working to clear the roads. Some traffic is being rerouted due to the debris, though no major damage has yet been reported.In East Chatham, a massive tree branch fell and nearly crashed into an apartment building near East 79th Street and South Evans Avenue. One of the building's residents said she was watching television just after 3 p.m. when she heard a massive bang and felt her home shake as the tree fell.The woman said the tree, which is on city property, has broken during storms before, and once a branch crashed into her car's windshield. Tuesday the tree barely missed the apartment building's front door, but it is blocking that entrance effectively trapping residents inside until city crews can come clear it.Damage was not limited to areas south, however, and downed tree branches were widely reported. A downed tree limb on the CTA Yellow Line tracks in Evanston caused a train derailment Tuesday afternoon. Ten passengers were on board at the time, and one was taken to a hospital as a precaution because they had recently had surgery, Evanston fire officials said. No injuries were reported.Yellow line trains are stopped and Asbury is closed between Brummel and Mulford due to the derailment.More bands are still coming up from the south as Christobal moves up the Mississippi River, but at the moment they do not seem to indicate severe activity.The first round of storms moved north at about 55 mph. In some areas an inch of rain was reported in less than 20 minutes.The center of the remnants of Cristobal are expected to track over western Illinois near the Mississippi River, with the eastern parts of the storm system impacting the Chicago area.