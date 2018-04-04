WEATHER

Teen trapped in car under power line for hours stays put as crews rescue him

EMBED </>More Videos

An Ohio teenager knew exactly what you're supposed to do if you encounter downed wires after severe weather. (WSYX)

GROVE CITY, Ohio --
One teenager did the right thing when a power line fell on his car.

The Ohio teen stayed put for hours after severe weather brought down a pole on his car, WSYX reports. The teen told the station he saw the poles coming down and tried to swerve but couldn't get out of the way.

You should always wait for a power crew to handle downed wires, AccuWeather advises.

In this case, no one who was trapped got hurt. The teen, who was one of several people who got trapped by the downed poles, said he knew what to do thanks to his dad.

"My dad's an electrician and he's taught me a couple things about electricity," he said. "I knew that if I got out of that car. there's a pretty high chance, if I touched something, I wasn't going to end up too well."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpower outagesevere weatheru.s. & world
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News