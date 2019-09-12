Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight, Tornado Warning issued for Cook, Lake counties in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tornado warning is in effect for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Rotation was radar-indicated, prompting the National Weather Service to issue the warning.

Those in the path of the warning should take cover in the lowest level of their home, or in an interior room without windows or hallway, or a bathroom.

Stay away from the second floor and get into a basement if possible. It's also advisable to take shelter under furniture or another large, sturdy object if you in case of structural damage or falling debris.



Severe storms are possible in northern Illinois Wednesday night, especially north of I-88. Stronger storms formed in southern Wisconsin in the afternoon and are expected to move into the Chicago area after 8 p.m.

The highest risks are flooding due to heavy wind and some possible wind damage.
