Tracy, Roz share weather and traffic limericks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy and Roz each share their limericks for the weather and traffic this morning.
Tracy's weather limerick:
Another hot day ahead
I'm sure you'd rather be in bed
With the cool AC
A fan would be lovely
The humid air you may dread
Roz's traffic limerick:
So now that we're into Phase 4
The traffic you'll see will be more
Except for this week
Days off folks will seek
But safety, let's please not ignore!
