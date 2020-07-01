Weather

Tracy, Roz share weather and traffic limericks

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy and Roz each share their limericks for the weather and traffic this morning.

Tracy's weather limerick:

Another hot day ahead
I'm sure you'd rather be in bed
With the cool AC
A fan would be lovely
The humid air you may dread

Roz's traffic limerick:

So now that we're into Phase 4
The traffic you'll see will be more
Except for this week
Days off folks will seek
But safety, let's please not ignore!
