Tracy, Roz share weather and traffic limericks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy and Roz each share their limericks for the weather and traffic this morning.Tracy's weather limerick:Another hot day aheadI'm sure you'd rather be in bedWith the cool ACA fan would be lovelyThe humid air you may dreadRoz's traffic limerick:So now that we're into Phase 4The traffic you'll see will be moreExcept for this weekDays off folks will seekBut safety, let's please not ignore!