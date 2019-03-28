WATCH LIVE: Chicago Weather: 'Pneumonia front' to race down Lake Michigan, plunging temps into 40s

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5222626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready for a dramatic drop in temperatures across parts of the Chicago area Thursday afternoon.A "pneumonia" cold front will move down Lake Michigan - quickly shifting winds in from the north and east - which will cause a rapid cooling event for many cities along the lakefront.Within just a few hours, temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees from the 60s down into the 40s. Late Thursday night into Friday, any signs of spring temperatures will be gone and below average temps will prevail through the weekend.The term "pneumonia front" originated by the National Weather Service during the 1960s and refers to a strong cold front racing down Lake Michigan, usually in the spring or early summer when the lake temperature is still very cold.The cool lake water influences the air temperature along the lakefront and results in a sudden dramatic drop in temperatures, more so than for inland cities.