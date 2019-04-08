Weather

Weather Sketchers for week of April 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather sketchers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Batavia HS cleared after report of person armed with rifle entering school
28 hurt, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Mayor-elect Lightfoot calls for postponing Lincoln Yards vote
Suburban man charged in robbery of girl, 17, on CTA train
Auburn gymnast breaks both legs during floor routine
Man accused of killing mom asked co-workers for help with alibi
R. Kelly performs for 28 seconds at Springfield club
Show More
Police: 2 men attempted to lure girl, 14, into van in Albany Park
Cubs taking on Pittsburgh Pirates in Home Opener Monday
Dad allegedly beat 5-year-old to death for not doing homework
Texas mom convicted of selling son sentenced to 6 years
Man shoots mother of his child in front of police, officials say
More TOP STORIES News