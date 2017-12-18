Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Weather Sketchers for week of October 22
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Monday, December 18, 2017 12:00AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
weather sketchers
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy with rain Monday
Chicago weather: Cooler, wetter than average November expected
When will fall colors peak in the Chicago area?
Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Cook County early voters turning out in record numbers, election officials say
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
'El Chapo' trial in New York raises security concerns
Driver was huffing before crashing into Girl Scout troop in Wis., killing 4, prosecutors say
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
15 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Boy kills grandma after being asked to clean his room, grandpa says
Ohio priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
Show More
Newlyweds, pilot killed in helicopter crash 90 min after wedding
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside NC family's home
Woman killed in Sauk Village hit-and-run crash
4 injured, including 2 children, after crash involving CFD fire truck, minivan on South Side
More News