What is freezing fog?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Freezing fog is when fog forms, but the air temperature is below freezing.

The tiny little rain droplets remain as liquid even in this sub-freezing environment. But when they come in contact with surfaces like trees and bridges that are below freezing, those raindrops freeze.

This can form a glaze of ice creating slick conditions.

