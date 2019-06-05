What is freezing fog?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Freezing fog is when fog forms, but the air temperature is below freezing.
The tiny little rain droplets remain as liquid even in this sub-freezing environment. But when they come in contact with surfaces like trees and bridges that are below freezing, those raindrops freeze.
This can form a glaze of ice creating slick conditions.
