VOLCANO

Laze, harmful plumes of acid and glass, a threat in Hawaii where lava reaches ocean

EMBED </>More Videos

Potentially lethal lava haze forms when hot lava reaches the coast and boils seawater to dryness. (USGS)

Danny Clemens
It might seem like a lava flow would pose less of a threat once it reaches the ocean, but lava's arrival at the waterline introduces an entirely new danger.

Emergency officials in Hawaii are now warning the public about laze, the lava haze that forms when hot lava comes into direct contact with seawater. The resulting reaction, which essentially causes ocean water to boil to dryness, sends hydrochloric acid, steam and small glass particles shooting into the air.

Because the plumes of laze travel with the wind, they can threaten those both landside and out on the water.

Direct contact with laze can result in lung damage as well as eye and skin irritation, and the dangerous plumes were blamed for two deaths in 2000.

Acid rain resulting from the plume can also be dangerous due to its high acidity, which can be as corrosive as dilute battery acid, according to the United States Geological Survey.

In Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard is currently monitoring an area near MacKenzie State Recreation Area where lava is flowing into the ocean. Local emergency officials have asked the public to avoid the area and have imposed boating restrictions in the vicinity of the laze plumes.

PHOTOS: Hawaii on edge: A look at the Kilauea volcano
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhealthvolcanou.s. & worldUSGSsevere weatherscienceHawaii
VOLCANO
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Illinois woman injured by lava bomb in Hawaii shares details of terrifying event
Hawaii lava bomb crashes through boat's roof, injures 23
Lava continues to flow from active fissure in Hawaii
Small explosions, seismic activity continues from Hawaii's Kilauea
More volcano
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News