Where's the snow?

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snowfall this winter is running below average for Chicago. Normally, by the end of January we average about 20 inches of snow. But this winter we have only seen 10 inches.

January was also below average in terms of snowfall. Only 4.6 inches fell officially at O'Hare. A normal value for January is 10.4 inches.

The snowiest day of January was January 15th with 2.3 inches of snow. That's also the most snow we have seen in a single day this winter.Longtime weather observer Frank Wachowski says this is the 36th least snowfall seen in the month of January since records began in 1885.

Snow chances look to increase the first two weeks of February as we see colder air return for an extended period of time.
