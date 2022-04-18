Wedding gift ideas: New app can make sending cash more special with personalized videos

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are tons of apps out there where you can quickly send money or gifts to your friend or loved one.But there is a new application called Memento.This application allows you to personalize your gift with video.CEO and co-founder of Memento Chelsie Patterson joined ABC7 Chicago Monday morning to give the download on this new app.Patterson said she and her now-husband had several weddings to attend in 2016 and were scrambling to buy gifts for all of them. They had run out of checks and felt like Venmo or something similar didn't set the right tone.She said Memento enhances the special occasion.Visitfor more information.