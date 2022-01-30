Weather

Rhode Island couple gets married during snow storm

EMBED <>More Videos

Rhode Island couple gets married during snow storm

PRIVIDENCE, RI -- A Rhode Island couple refused to let blizzard conditions keep them from tying the knot.

Adam and Sally Irujo had January 29 circled on their calendars for over a year. When the date neared, it became clear the weather may put that date in jeopardy.

"We've been planning it for 14 months. We have a cutting board with this date on it, a couple mugs and a marriage license with it on it. Todays the day," the couple said.

They worked around the clock to make sure everything could come together and safely still get the wedding off on time.

Staff at the Providence Public Library also worked with the couple to make sure the space was ready and vendors were available.

"I think it was just meant to be," the couple agreed.

So with snow coming down, the couple said "I do" on time albeit perhaps a little colder and with a little whiter background than expected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherrhode islandsnowblizzardwedding
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
O'Hare weather: Plane slides on snowy runway in Chicago | Video
Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Loop
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
College student dies after being found outside in extreme cold: Police
COPA investigating CPD death in custody on West Side
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Show More
$1M unclaimed lotto ticket sold in Chicago area
13 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 Michigan schools mistakenly award scholarships to students
DNA links man to 4 Denver area cold case murders
Chicago Weather: Partial sun, slightly milder Sunday
More TOP STORIES News