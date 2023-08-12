Chicago Marathon runners could win free wedding with The Wrigley Building backdrop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Up to 26 couples will Dash To The Altar during Weddings At WrigleyTM: A World of Love the day before the 45th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, if selected for the free wedding or civil union. This first-time partnership between The Wrigley Building and the Chicago Marathon teams exclusively offers the 45,000 registered 2023 race runners an opportunity to experience a once-in-the-life marriage ceremony before stepping up to the starting line on race day.

"We're excited to help mark the anniversary of the Chicago Marathon in a unique way, and happy to learn that many marathon runners seek the opportunity to marry during this international competition. It is an incredible opportunity to unite these two life-changing events," says Bradley Borowiec, Vice President, Zeller, and General Manager for The Wrigley Building. Borowiec is also the creator of this event which has married or joined in civil union nearly 90 couples in the past two years.

This celebration produced by The Wrigley Building and partners including the Circuit Court of Cook County and Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago is staged outdoors on The Wrigley Building

Centennial Plaza beneath the historic Wrigley Building Bridge (410 N Michigan Ave) on The Magnificent Mile. Up to 26 couples selected through the application process will experience a FREE wedding or civil union with a multicultural/international twist.

"Joining forces with the Bank of America Chicago Marathon gives the dedicated runners and their supporters an incredibly romantic way to launch their new lives together before going the distance for life and the race," says Martha Arroyo, Community Engagement Manager, Zeller.

All applicants must have at least one person registered and confirmed to run the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8, 2023, and meet all application regulations. The entry form for Weddings At Wrigley: A World Of Love is open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Selected couples will be notified by Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Ceremonies will take place Oct. 7, 2023, between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. CST. Couples who are selected for a ceremony for Weddings at Wrigley: A World of Love can expect:

A free outdoor wedding venue at The Wrigley Building, an opportunity not offered to the public

Circuit Court of Cook County volunteer Judges to officiate the ceremony

o See: Marriage Licenses (cookcountyil.gov)

Opportunity to include a cultural wedding tradition in the ceremony

Pre-ceremony registration and photo opportunities at Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago

Wedding photo packages through partners at LaCour Photography

Up to two witnesses, plus underage children of the couple, to stand with the couple during the ceremony

Opportunity to invite even more guests to witness the celebration

Chance to win a Grand Prize Honeymoon Package on The Magnificent Mile

Weddings At Wrigley: A World Of Love is presented in partnership with the Bank Of America Chicago Marathon, Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, Circuit Court of Cook County, Zeller, and supported by the 42nd Ward office.