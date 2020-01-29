marijuana

City, Mayor Lightfoot to announce lineup for Cannabis Resource Fair

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City officials are expected to announce the lineup and schedule Wednesday for the first ever Cannabis Resource Fair.

The fair is being held to connect residents with general information on how new cannabis regulations and laws affect them.

RELATED: Illinois marijuana sales: Millions spent in 1st week, but supply shortages cause some concern

There will also be legal aid assistance for prior cannabis related convictions, and information on how residents can get involved in employment and business opportunities within the industry.

To kick off the resource fair, Mayor Lightfoot will join a panel discussion with keynote speaker Wanda James, the nation's first African American entrepreneur licensed to own a dispensary, and State Representative Kelly Cassidy, lead sponsor of the House bill that legalized the sale of adult-use cannabis in Illinois.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

The resource fair will be held Saturday, February 1 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the UIC Forum located at 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Admission is free.

For more information on the event and city resources visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagouniversity villagemarijuanalori lightfootcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Herbal Notes: Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties featuring marijuana-laced meals
Cannabis license application deadline extended
State extends pot business application deadline amid COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois' recreational pot sales drop slightly in February
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News