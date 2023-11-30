West Chicago Fire Dept. rescues residents from balcony in apartment building fire; 6 injured

The West Chicago Fire Department said six people, including a firefighter were injure din a large apartment building fire.

WEST CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people and a firefighter were transported to hospitals after a fire broke out in a large apartment building in West Chicago Thursday morning.

The fire occurred shortly after 1 a.m. at 813 Burr Oaks Road, the West Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire chief said when they arrived at the scene, they used ladders to rescue some people from balconies. The chief also said he heard some residents jumped from the second floor.

In all five residents were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for exhaustion.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.