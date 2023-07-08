1 found dead after West Chicago house fire, police say

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was found dead after a fire early Saturday morning in West Chicago, police said.

Police said just before 2 a.m. that streets in the 2300-block of Barnhart Street in the Cornerstone Lakes subdivision were closed, as West Chicago fire crews responded to a structure fire.

Later Saturday morning, fire crews found a "deceased victim" inside the home, police said.

The person has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Parts of Barnhart Street and Bainbridge Boulevard remained closed, as officials investigate.

The public is asked to avoid the area.