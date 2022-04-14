fatal shooting

Man fatally shot in parking lot of West Dundee fitness center, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
A man was fatally shot in a West Dundee fitness center parking lot Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police responded to the Esporta Fitness parking lot around 5:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police said there was an incident at Esporta Fitness earlier in the evening, but added there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
