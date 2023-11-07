Grocery pop-up brings affordable options to West Garfield Park

A grocery pop-up partially funded by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation provides fresh, affordable produce, protein and staples to West Garfield Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A grocery store pop-up is providing fresh, affordable produce, protein and pantry staples to Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The pop-up at 4316 West Madison is managed by the Garfield Park Community Council, which hopes to bring a permanent supermarket to the neighborhood.

"There's no grocery store around here. So if you want fresh stuff, you have to go to Cermak Produce," said Vickie Hall, resident.

The council is also offering incentives to customers.

"If they spend up to $25 we will give them a $10 voucher to utilize on their next purchase of any item in the store," said Angela Taylor, Garfield Park Community Council. "So I think that's a win-win."

Residents in the area have long struggled to find places to buy fresh food, and organizers of the pop-up say West Garfield Park has been turned into a food desert.

"It's been two years since Aldi closed. Save-a-Lot is also closing for renovation. So this option is very important because it provides a walkable, affordable option for community residents," said Ayesha Jaco of West Side United.

The pop-up was enabled by funding and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation also invested in the project.

"The West Side is our home. So we want to be good neighbors and excited to give back to the community that's given us so much over the years," said Sara Guderyahn, executive director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

The pop-up market is set to run through December 21. The Garfield Park Community Council is hoping to secure more funding to reopen it in the spring.