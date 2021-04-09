COVID-19 vaccine

West Harvey-Dixmoor school district get J&J vaccine in effort to restart in-person learning

By
EMBED <>More Videos

West Harvey-Dixmoor school district get vaccine in effort to restart in-person learning

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been over one year since students in the West Harvey-Dixmoor school district have been inside the classroom, but Friday, vaccinations were administered to school staff members and parents in an effort to get students back to in-person learning.

The classrooms may be ready but students have not stepped foot inside West Harvey-Dixmoor School District 147 buildings in over a year. Getting staff and community vaccinated is key to getting kids back, so Friday the Johnson & Johnson vaccine came to school.

"When the numbers are rising and they are rising in the community. So if we can service the community, as well as staff, then we know we are doing the best possible thing for our children," said West Harvey-Dixmoor School District 147 Superintendent, Johnetta Miller.

With the help of Howard Brown Health Center, Harvey's Rosa Parks Middle School gym was converted into a vaccination center for staff, parents and residents -- many of whom have been affected by COVID-19.

"I've seen a lot of young friends die," said Harvey resident Ismael Zambrano.

Parent Darryl Edwards has already had COVID, but he's hoping more of the school community will get vaccinated so his daughter can finally go back.

"Kids need to be in school. The video is learning is cool, but nothing like hands-on," he said.

It's been a challenging year for District 147, which is one of the poorest in the state and in an area where COVID cases surged.

Return to school dates have also been delayed several times.

"What we are waiting on now are air purifiers, everything else is in place," said Eric Lee, District 147 director of buildings and grounds.

Lee and his custodial staff have been working nonstop during the entire pandemic to make buildings safe, and Friday they received their vaccines as well.

"I'm scared of needles, but it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be," said Mark Reeves, a District 147 custodian. "I feel a lot better."

With vaccinations and ventilation systems in place, the district hopes students will return to school buildings for a hybrid schedule by May. If not, definitely summer school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharveyschoolcovid 19 vaccineteachers
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News