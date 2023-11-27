West Humboldt Park Amazon facility gives behind-the-scenes look at handling Cyber Monday deals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a West Humboldt Park Amazon same-day delivery station's first Cyber Monday.

If you're looking for a bargain, Monday is a great day for it.

And Amazon gave ABC7 Chicago a peek at what they're up to this Cyber Monday.

They said it's all-hands-on-deck, as the orders roll in.

Monday is expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year, with more than $12 billion in sales.

The Amazon same-day delivery station in West Humboldt Park is a brand new site that opened at the end of September.

They've spent weeks preparing for this holiday season.

"This our first Black Friday, our first Cyber Monday, so all of our associates are excited. Our leadership team is excited, and we're just here trying to set records for our own building," said Curtis Hunt, Amazon operations manager at the facility.

Some of Amazon's deepest discounts include 30% off the Nespresso coffee machine. The iRobot vacuum is over 40% off. Many skincare products are also 30% off, and much more.

RELATED: The best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon up to 65% off

"We also have the 'Deals' tab, which they drop deals every five minutes, so we wanna be sure that customers remember to shop the 'Deals' tab," Amazon spokeswoman Erica Duncan said.

Beyond Amazon, discounts run across every category out there, from tech to clothing.

A highly rated Chromebook from HP was $489; now it's $289 at both hp.com and Target.

Victoria's Secret and Urban Outfitters have 40% off everything.

Ulta and Sephora listed thousands of items on sale, including some as much as 50% off.

"What seems to be happening is people are checking in on Black Friday to figure out if their brand's driving promotions. But often they may wait until Monday to see 'are those promotions gonna get better, are we going from 10% off to 20% off to 30% off?'" Shopify President Harley Finklestein said.

Toy prices are usually slashed right before Christmas, but Monday marks one of the last days to get early shopping done on toys at a discount.

"We're seeing more and more that Cyber Monday is becoming a really, really important piece of this holiday shopping season," Finklestein said.

For the first time ever, consumers are on track to make more of their online purchases from their phones instead of their computers.