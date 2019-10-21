U.S. Military Academy at West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing

WEST POINT, New York -- The US Military Academy at West Point says a cadet is missing.The school in New York State says an M-4 rifle is also missing, but the cadet isn't believed to have any ammunition magazines.The school said there's no indication the cadet is a threat to the public, but may be a danger to himself.West Point said the missing cadet was last seen Friday.He was reported missing after he failed to show up for an initial road march for a military skills competition at the academy over the weekend.West Point said an extensive search by military, federal, state and local agencies came up empty and the search for him continues.