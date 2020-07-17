Family of man killed when unmarked Chicago police car hit motorized bike files suit

'He deserves answers. We deserve answers.'
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mario Winters' family is furious and inconsolable after an unmarked Chicago police car struck and killed him.

"My daughter is never going to see her father again," said Victoria Powell, the mother of Winters' child. "I didn't know that Tuesday was going to be the last time that we was going to spend together."

A week ago family said Winters was riding a scooter, when an unmarked Chicago police SUV slammed into him near 118th and Halsted streets, killing the father of five children.

"We gotta stop this. Seriously. Now we got kids growing up without fathers because the police want to drive stupid," said Angelica Mann, a mother of another of Winters' children.

RELATED: Unmarked Chicago police car hits, kills man on motorized bike in West Pullman
EMBED More News Videos

An unmarked Chicago police car fatally hit a man on a motorized scooter Wednesday night in West Pullman.



Chicago police said the officers were part of a tactical team responding to a call, but Winters' family said witnesses believe officers were part of a police chase pursuing with lights, but no sirens.

"According to witnesses, the SUV was traveling out of control and at a high rate of speed," said Andrew Stroth, with Action Injury Law Group.

Another lawyer said a video should exist of the crash.

"If we're not going to ban chases, we need to mandate ... that dashcam videos are placed in all police vehicles," Tony Romanucci said.

So now Winters' family and their attorneys are demanding any video and pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

"I just want to know what happened and why did it happen?" Powell said. "I just need someone to answer those questions because he deserves answers. We deserve answers."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest pullmancar crashfatal crashlawsuitchicago police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JoAnn Cunningham tearfully addresses court at sentencing for son's murder
3 shot, including baby, on Near North Side: officials
Suburban mayors pleased with new Restore Illinois health regions
CDA deputy commissioner retired after falsifying Midway runway conditions
Young artist transform plywood used during looting into murals with messages of unity and community
IL reports 1,257 COVID-19 cases as unemployment rate declines
Be cautious when working out at home amid COVID-19 crisis: doctors
Show More
Michigan City shuts down beaches to limit COVID-19 spread
Lake Michigan swimmer dies after going underwater at Promontory Point
Chicago's 2020 census response worse than IL, national average: US bureau
Homeowners can still get a break on federally-backed mortgages
New details released in Eddie Johnson 'driving while impaired' incident
More TOP STORIES News