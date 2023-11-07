WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

West Ridge liquor store clerk seriously injured after being hit with bottle, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 11:34AM
North Side liquor store clerk seriously injured in robbery attempt
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said a West Ridge liquor store clerk was seriously injured in an armed robbery attempt Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 44-year-old liquor store clerk was seriously injured after getting hit in the head with a bottle during an armed robbery attempt in the West Ridge neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said two male suspects entered the store in the 6300-block of North California Avenue at about 10:38 p.m. and demanded money from the register while pointing guns at the clerk.

The clerk and one of the suspects got into a physical struggle as the suspect approached the counter, police said. At one point, police said the suspect grabbed a glass bottle and struck the clerk on the head.

The clerk then took out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspects before fleeing, police said.

The clerk had several lacerations to the head and was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW