Chicago police said a West Ridge liquor store clerk was seriously injured in an armed robbery attempt Monday night.

West Ridge liquor store clerk seriously injured after being hit with bottle, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 44-year-old liquor store clerk was seriously injured after getting hit in the head with a bottle during an armed robbery attempt in the West Ridge neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said two male suspects entered the store in the 6300-block of North California Avenue at about 10:38 p.m. and demanded money from the register while pointing guns at the clerk.

The clerk and one of the suspects got into a physical struggle as the suspect approached the counter, police said. At one point, police said the suspect grabbed a glass bottle and struck the clerk on the head.

The clerk then took out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspects before fleeing, police said.

The clerk had several lacerations to the head and was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood