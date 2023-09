An abandoned baby was found in the 1800 block of West Ohio Street in West Town, Chicago police said.

Abandoned baby girl found in West Town, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A baby was found on Chicago's West Side on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the baby girl was found in the West Town neighborhood's 1800 block of West Ohio Street just before 3:50 p.m. Chopper 7 was over the scene.

Responding officers took the baby to Lurie Children's Hospital, CPD said.

So far, there is no word on baby's condition. Police did not immediately provide further information.

