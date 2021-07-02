elder abuse

Westmont senior living workers charged after woman, 96, left on bus overnight dies of hypothermia

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Westmont nursing home workers are facing charges in a resident's death.

Prosecutors said a 96-year-old Cordia Senior Living resident died of hypothermia after being left on a nursing home bus overnight back in February.

Bert Mongreig, 63, of Westmont and Navdeep Dhall, 43, of Bolingbrook are facing criminal neglect charges.

DuPage County officials said the woman had been taken to a local hospital on Feb. 2 and returned about 3 p.m. that day. Mongreig, who was the bus driver, reportedly failed to make sure the woman, who used a wheelchair, was off the bus before parking it.

When Dhall was notified that the woman was missing that night, he didn't make any effort to find her, officials said.

Temperatures fell as low as 22 degrees overnight, officials said.

Other staff members found her deceased the next morning.

The pair appeared at a bond hearing Thursday, where bond was set at $50,000.

They were both arrested this week at their homes without incident, DuPage County officials said.

Mongreig is next due in court July 23 and Dhall July 26.
