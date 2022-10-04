86-year-old hospitalized after abuse caught on camera family installed at nursing home

A family is speaking exclusively to ABC13 after their grandfather was caught on camera being abused by staff at a nursing facility in Texas City.

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- A family is speaking exclusively to our sister station in Houston after their grandfather was caught on camera being abused by the staff at a nursing facility in Texas City.

The alleged incident happened Sunday evening at about 5 p.m. at Solidago Health and Rehabilitation.

The man's granddaughter, who wishes to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, said the facility called her family to tell them the 86-year-old had fallen out of bed.

That's not what she saw when she looked at the video from a camera her family had installed in his room.

She said he actually slipped out of his bed, and was then abused by two workers at the facility.

"I was furious for a second. I had time to cool off, and I was just speechless," she said. "I know it does happen, but I didn't think it would happen to my grandfather."

She added that the family had a camera installed in his room due to previous incidents with the staff at Solidago Health and Rehabilitation.

The name of the facility was previously The Resort at Texas City, but administrators told Eyewitness News it's been known as Solidago Health and Rehabilitation for the last year.

They sent ABC13 the following statement in response to the video:

"The health and safety of our residents remains our first priority. Our thoughts are with the resident and the family. Solidago Health and Rehabilitation enforces strict policies prohibiting patient abuse. Prompt action has been taken to ensure our residents are safe. Any violations of the abuse policy are reported to the appropriate agencies and legal authorities and the facility works closely with those agencies."

The man's family said they filed a police report with the Texas City Police Department. At this time, it is unknown if any charges will be filed.

The grandfather at the center of this video is still in the hospital with bruised eyes and other injuries, and his family said his time at Solidago is over following Sunday's incident.

"He's going to be transferred," his granddaughter said.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.