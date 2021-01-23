facebook

Massive Facebook logout kicks users off social media platform

The internet was abuzz about the mysterious interruption to social media platform Facebook, as users reported their timelines froze and they were forced to sign back in.

It began Friday night, according to downdetector.com, a website and application monitoring service.

By Saturday morning, it appeared that the issue had been resolved.

"We're looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts," the company said in a statement. "We believe this was due to a configuration change and we're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

The mass logout was quickly followed up with memes from users, as well as a few conspiracy theories.


As users returned to the social giant, it didn't take long for Sen. Bernie Sanders to make an appearance as people wondered what exactly had happened. Sanders memes continued to trend over the weekend and only appeared to grow in popularity due in part to the logout.



SEE ALSO: Bernie Sanders turns inauguration meme into sweatshirt for charity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldtwitterinstagram
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Facebook's oversight board to rule on Trump ban
YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week
Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts locked indefinitely
Consumer Reports: How to filter hate speech from your social media feed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy arrested after Near West Side carjacking
Up to 1 ft. of snow expected in some areas in coming days
IL enters new phase of COVID-19 vaccination Monday
23 shot, 4 fatally in weekend gun violence
Family mourns loss of girl, 12, killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash
Some CPS parents push for more in-person learning
This Old Town Brazilian coffee shop offers a taste of São Paulo
Show More
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
11 workers rescued from China gold mine after 2 weeks
Ways to stretch your stimulus dollars
Indoor dining resumes in Chicago
Chicago Weather: Snow ends early Sunday
More TOP STORIES News