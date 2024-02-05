Should parents pay an allowance to kids and how much?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 80 percent of parents say they pay their child an allowance, according to a T. Rowe Price survey.

Should you be paying your kids and allowance and if so, how much and what should they do to earn it?

Craig Bolanos, co-founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joined ABC7 to talk about how old kids should be to start getting an allowance and how much to pay them.

Bolanos also spoke about if children should work to earn their allowance and whether or not to pay them in cash.