WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Should parents pay an allowance to kids and how much?

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 5, 2024 12:01PM
Should parents pay an allowance to kids and how much?
Craig Bolanos, co-founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, offers money tips on paying kids an allowance.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 80 percent of parents say they pay their child an allowance, according to a T. Rowe Price survey.

Should you be paying your kids and allowance and if so, how much and what should they do to earn it?

Craig Bolanos, co-founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joined ABC7 to talk about how old kids should be to start getting an allowance and how much to pay them.

SEE ALSO: Should couples should keep their finances separate?

Bolanos also spoke about if children should work to earn their allowance and whether or not to pay them in cash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW