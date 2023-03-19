What is endometriosis? Dr. Julie Kim joined ABC7 to discuss how stem cell research can help those suffering from endometriosis pain.

Endometriosis Awareness Month: How stem cell research can help those suffering from endometriosis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- March is not only Women's History Month, but it is also Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue much like endometrial tissue, which is the inner lining of the uterus, migrates to areas outside the uterus.

SEE ALSO | Florida bill to ban period talk, other human sexuality topics in elementary grades

It affects areas like the ovaries and the fallopian tubes, but it can spread even beyond those places. In addition, endometrial-like cells may also transport to other parts of the body. The condition affects one in 10 women of reproductive age, but many people often suffer undiagnosed.

Dr. Julie Kim is a research expert, funded by Friends of Prentice for a grant titled "Understanding Endometriosis: Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells from Endometriosis Patients." She joined ABC7 to tell us about her research studying stem cells, and how it can help those suffering from the disease.