Test Prep Tips: What to know about the ACT and SAT tests, and how to get your best score on both

Right now, many high school students are hard at work studying for the ACT. The next round of testing is April 15, which is still enough time to get some last minute studying in.

For decades, the standardized test has been viewed as a rite of passage into higher education. When it comes to the ACT and SAT, both exams are widely accepted by U.S. colleges. However, which one should students take, and what is the difference?

David Blobaum, director of outreach at the National Test Prep Association, spoke with ABC 7 Chicago about the differences between the two tests, and shared some last minute tools to score big on both exams.