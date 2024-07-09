Glenbrook South HS adviser no longer allowed to teach at school after controversial yearbook comment

An adviser is not allowed to teach at Glenbrook South High School after a yearbook comment seemingly about the Israel-Hamas war, District 225 said.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban high school adviser will no longer be allowed to teach at the school, after overseeing the publication of a yearbook that included a controversial comment seemingly about the Israel-Hamas war.

Following a lengthy session Monday night, the District 225 Board relieved Brenda Field of her yearbook duties at Glenbrook South High School. She will not be paid for past duties.

Field was also suspended without pay for 30 days, and will no longer be involved in teaching, a spokeswoman for the district said.

An internal investigation found that Field was responsible for allowing a student's controversial comment seemingly about the Israel-Hamas war to be published.

The school board approved the disciplinary action without objection. It followed a prior move to fire Field that failed by a 5-2 vote, ABC7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald reported.

The controversy involved the most recent edition of Etruscan, which was published in May. The quote, from a Palestinian-American student at the Glenview school, was printed in such a way that the teen appeared to support the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

A district attorney later determined the student was referring to earlier Palestinian action against Israel.