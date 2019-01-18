Details are beginning to paint a picture of the American lives that were lost from an explosion in Syria on Wednesday.Two U.S. servicemembers, one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor supporting the Department of Defense were killed.The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, saying one of its members carried out a suicide attack. In addition to the Americans, at least a dozen other people died, according to observers.Here are the details the Department of Defense has shared so far.The 37-year-old was a married father of four from Boynton Beach, Florida, according to the DOD.A Green Beret and Purple Heart recipient, Farmer has a number of awards and decorations for his service. He had served on six overseas combat tours.Famer joined the Army in 2005 at age 23 and graduated his Special Forces Qualification Course in 2007. He has been assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) out of Fort Campbell in Kentucky ever since.Farmer is also survived by his parents.Kent was a 35-year-old sailor from upstate New York. She was assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity 66 and had been based at Fort Meade in Maryland."Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and teammates of Chief Petty Officer Kent during this extremely difficult time. She was a rockstar, an outstanding Chief Petty Officer, and leader to many in the Navy Information Warfare Community," said Cmdr. Joseph Harrison, Commanding Officer, CWA-66.Kent, who enlisted in 2003, had served on assignments based in Georgia, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland. She had a number of awards and decorations, including the Joint Service Commendation Medal."Chief Kent's drive, determination and tenacity were infectious. Although she has left us way too soon, she will not be forgotten, and her legacy will live on with us," said CWA 66 Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collections) Denise Vola.Wirtz, of St. Louis, Missouri, was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.We have not yet learned the identity of the fourth American killed, but we know that he or she was a civilian contractor supporting the Department of Defense.