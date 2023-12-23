Aurora man charged with murder after Glen Ellyn man shot at unincorp. Wheaton bar, authorities say

Men involved in physical altercation after pizza and bar tab dispute, DuPage County Sheriff says

The fatal shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Friday at Rosie O Reilly's bar in unincorporated Wheaton, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has now been charged with murder after he allegedly fatally shot another man Friday over a pizza and bar tab dispute at a west suburban bar.

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at Rosie O Reilly's, 0N131 Gary Avenue, in unincorporated Wheaton, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said.

For this senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of an innocent man, Mr. Freund now finds himself facing first degree murder charges. DuPage County State

Aurora man Michael Freund and two other men got into a dispute with Glen Ellyn man Dexter Perkins over pizza and a bar tab, according to DuPage County officials.

After a physical altercation moved to the outdoor porch of the bar, Freund allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired two warning shots into the air.

Perkins then approached him, and Freund allegedly shot Perkins multiple times in the torso and face, police said.

"Yesterday morning, Dexter Perkins lost his life allegedly over a dispute regarding pizza and a bar tab," DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said in a news release. "For this senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of an innocent man, Mr. Freund now finds himself facing first degree murder charges. I offer my sincere condolences to Dexter's family and friends and wish them strength as they are now forced to continue their lives without the love and friendship they enjoyed with Dexter."

Freund was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Freund now faces first-degree murder charges and will be held in custody until he is due in court Jan. 18, the news release said.