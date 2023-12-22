WATCH LIVE

Person shot at unincorp. Wheaton bar; suspect in custody, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 22, 2023 6:37PM
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was shot at a bar Friday morning in the west suburbs.

Officers responded around 8;40 a.m. to Rosie O Reilly's, 0N131 Gary Avenue, in unincorporated Wheaton, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said.

One person was found shot at the scene, police said. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

A person was taken into custody at the scene, police said. The incident was isolated and there is no longer any threat to the public.

Nearby Wheaton North High School was placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution as police investigated the shooting.

Gary Avenue was shut down between Harrison Avenue and Prairie as police continue to investigate.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

