WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
school threat

Wheaton North High School under 'shelter in place' order due to threat, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 20, 2023 4:42PM
LIVE: Chopper7HD over Wheaton North High School for shelter-in-place
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Chopper7HD over Wheaton North High School for shelter-in-place

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Wheaton North High School is under a "shelter in place" order Monday morning due to a threat called in to 911 referencing the school, officials said.

While school is not in session due to the President's Day holiday, students and staff who are at school are being evacuated while police investigate the threat and search the building.

Wheaton police are asking anyone who is within a two-block radius of the school to shelter in place and stay indoors while police investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW