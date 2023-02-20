Wheaton North High School under 'shelter in place' order due to threat, officials say

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Wheaton North High School is under a "shelter in place" order Monday morning due to a threat called in to 911 referencing the school, officials said.

While school is not in session due to the President's Day holiday, students and staff who are at school are being evacuated while police investigate the threat and search the building.

Wheaton police are asking anyone who is within a two-block radius of the school to shelter in place and stay indoors while police investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.