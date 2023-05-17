Wheeling multi-vehicle crash causes power outage

Wheeling police said a serious three-vehicle crash at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads briefly knocked out power in the area.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A multi-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Wheeling left a street covered in wreckage and briefly knocked out power Tuesday night, authorities said.

A police sergeant said the three-vehicle crash occurred at around 10:20 p.m. at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

One witness said one of the vehicles was full of people. One of the cars hit a light pole, causing a power outage in the area. Police said all power has been restored.

Meanwhile, one neighbor heard the accident when it happened.

"Yeah, I was down the street, pretty close to here," John Vinci said. "The bang was loud and hit the light pole and the power went out on this while block.

Several people were rushed to different hospitals. Police did not immediately provide details on the extent of the injuries and if there were any fatalities.